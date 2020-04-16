Mark Orlando Trice, Jr., age 17, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his Pop-Pops Fred Wright and Larry Seroski and Mom-Moms Joe Ann Seroski and Ethel Seroski.
He is survived by his parents Mark and Theresa Trice, Nana Catherine Wright, aunts Brenda (Claude) Atkinson, Suzanne (Charles) Marcheski, Ann (Raymond) Knock, and Cheryl (Rick) Mull, several cousins, and his very special teacher and friend Alicia Talley.
The family will host a memoria service at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with cremation arrangements.
