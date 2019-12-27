Thaddeus Alexander Budzinski, Jr., age 77, passed away at his home in Cosby, TN, on December 19, 2019.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 19, 1942, he was one of three children.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1966, which included serving in Vietnam.
He worked at the Chicago Tribune for 33 years before moving to Cosby, Tennessee in 1992.
He was a loving father, grandpa, uncle and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thaddeus Alexander and Stanislowa Anna (Kubicz) Budzinski, brother, Robert Budzinski, and sister Gerie (Budzinski) Lange.
He is survived by his son Thaddeus A. Budzinski, III, daughter, Katherine (Budzinski) Corrigan, and granddaughter, Lily Corrigan, nieces, Diana Ferris, Karen Lange, Patty Lange Garforth, Kristine Easton, Brooke Easton, and Laura Budzinski and nephews, Jimmy Budzinski, Paul Easton, Bill Easton, and Miro Saric.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 with funeral mass following at 6 p.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, with Father Bob Huffstetler officiating.
Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
