Ralph “Wayne” Nease, age 76, of Newport, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Cleta Blazer Nease and sister, Ida Dean Nease Williams.
He is survived by his wife Robin Nease, daughter, Melissa Nease (Mike) Wood, God daughter, Amanda Austin (Roy Shults), daughter-of-the-heart, Jill Henderson, brother, Aubrey Nease, sister, Wilma Nease (Ron) Smith, grandchildren, Tristian Ellison, special friend of a lifetime, Judy O. Nease, all the special friends of 50 years at National Bank of Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Newport Church of God with Pastor Steve Goude officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to service from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Wayne Nease with cremation arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.