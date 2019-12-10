Marie Ailshie, age 82, of Newport, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church and owner/operator of Ailshie Grocery for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lucy Jones; siblings: Ardell Marshall, Buddy Jones, Frosty Jones, Joney Jones, Pearl Turner, Shug Jones, Martin Jones, Mary Bullington and infant brother Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years George Ailshie of Newport; son Darrell (JoDee) Ailshie of Columbia, TN, daughter Angela Black of Newport; grandchildren Alex (Kandace) Ailshie of Cookeville, TN, Ashlee (Will) Matlock, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Adam (Rachel) Black and Matthew Black, both of Annapolis, MD, and Hannah Black of Santa Fe, New Mexico, great-granddaughter, Annabelle Ailshie, of Cookeville, TN; also several nieces, nephews, other beloved family members and friends, including special niece Diane Perry.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 3330 Pt. Pleasant Road, Newport, TN 37821, with Rev. Bobby Kitts and Pastor Gary Elmore officiating.
Burial will follow in Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Point Pleasant Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3330 Pt. Pleasant Road, Newport, TN 37821 or to the Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimer’s research.
Family and friends mays sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
