Brandon Shane Freeman, age 28, of Bybee, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020.
He was a great and loving son and brother.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Gary Freeman.
He is survived by his mother Jennifer Buckner, step-father Danny Buckner and father Ronald Brian Black; step-brothers Cody Buckner and Tristin Cates, half-brothers Ronald Jarrett Black and Jacob Heath Black, half-sisters Braylen Shiann Black and Taylor Leann Black, grandparents Barbara Freeman and Ronald (Zola) Black, loving and caring aunts and uncles Nadine Smith (Bobby Hayes), Crystal Smith (Travis Denton) and Trish Black (Brian Shelton), and many countless friends that loved him.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery with Robert “Bobby” Samples officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.