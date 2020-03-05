Mrs. Carolyn Henderson Bradshaw, age 86, of Del Rio, passed away, Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra Bradshaw; granddaughter Candita Rathbone; parents John T. and Ella Mae Sorrell Henderson; sisters Thelma Britt and Ruth O'Dell and brother Charles Henderson.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-nine years Gene Bradshaw of the home; daughter Elizabeth Daniels of Del Rio; grandchildren Melanie Fine Reagan, Tyra Reagan and Alyvia Reagan, all of Gatlinburg, Melina Gann, Karli Gann and Karter Hux ,all of Parrottsville, Joshlyn Lopez, Neela Lopez, Victoria Lopez and Nathan Hopkins and twin sister Elaine Cogburn, all of Newport.
The family would like to thank the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and caregivers
Jeff Grisby, Amber Thornton, Susan Burgin and Charles Grooms and for all the kind words, phone calls and prayers.
The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at Stokely Cemetery in Del Rio for the 11:00 a.m. interment. Pallbearers will be Jack Barrett, Arnold Worley, William Roy Carlisle, Denny Freeman, Gordon Sexton and Keith Keller.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Costner-Maloy prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
