J.W. Green, age 96 of White Pine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born in Oil City, LA to the late Harvey and Faye Green. JW was a World War II US Navy Veteran where he was assigned to the amphibious unit Lion Four where he was a Coxswain and piloted a LCM landing craft, landing troops and equipment from New Guinea to the Philippines.
After being discharged he returned home to marry the loves of his life and wife of 68 years, Dorothy Iles Green.
He followed construction as a Steam Fitter and brought his family to White Pine in 1963 and was a general superintendent with Daniels Construction at American Enka where he oversaw the construction of the Nylon and Polyester Plants that created thousands of jobs in the Lakeway Region.
Before JW retired he spent a year in Saudi Arabia overseeing a construction project for Daniels Construction.
After his retirement from Daniels Construction he focused his energy on the craft of building violins, which he continued until his death.
He is survived by his children, Shannon Norris of Morristown, Stuart and Vicky Green of Morristown, Jamie Green of Dandridge and Tina Henderson of White Pine, grandchildren, Kelli and Dallas Monday, Kristi and Sean O’Connell, Jason and Paul Green, Jeremy and Carrie Hall, three great grandchildren, Kesleah Hall, Elsie and Junie O’Connell.
J.W. will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Dorothy in White Pine Cemetery at a Private Graveside Service with the Rev. Brian Osborne and Rev. Keith Williams officiating.
A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.