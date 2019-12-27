Armittie Dawson French, age 96, passed away December 25, 2019 at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge, TN.
She was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Russellville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Eugene French; children, Glenna French and Robert Carl French; parents, Leonard and Lou Dawson; and brothers, Tommy, Junior, Alford and Grigg Dawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Drinnon Bowman of Greeneville, TN; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care and Amedisys Hospice for all of their care and support.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will follow, with Reverend Allan Payne officiating.
Interment will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, Bulls Gap, TN.
