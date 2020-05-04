Tammy Rosetta Keller Cashen, age 53, left this earth to go to her Heavenly home on May 2, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
She was a longtime employee of McDonald’s before her health permitted her from working.
She attended Crossroad Church.
She was preceded in death by her son Randy Lee Cashen; grandparents, Verna Lou Evans, Cecil and Maggie Keller.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Starnes, grandchildren that were the light of her life, Abbi, and Bubba Rodgers, Maelee Starnes, parents Frances Keller and John Keller, brother, J. W. (Julie) Keller, sisters, Yvonne (Mike) Cameron, Michelle (Boone) Raines, also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, very special friend Tracey Smith, and all her McDonald’s family.
The family would like to say a very special “Thank You” to Dr. Doddabele and his staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialist, Amedisys Hospice, and special nurse Judith Wilders.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, where Pastor Gary Gregg officiated and the Eulogy was provided by Rick Clevenger.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
