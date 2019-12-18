Gary Lee Reece, Sr, 72 of Newport, met his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Gary was born August 30, 1947, to Margie Lane and William Leon Reece.
Gary spent most of his life working in the grocery business at the White Store, Piggly Wiggly, and Food City.
Gary also worked 16 years at ACE Products.
Gary attended First Christian Church of Newport his entire life.
He served as an Elder of the Church.
Gary loved to talk and spend time with friends and family; he never met a stranger.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and their spouses, Margie and Stan Brooks and Leon and Twila Reece, father and mother-in-law, Wes and Vege Cureton, and step-brother Tommy Baughman.
Gary leaves behind the love of his life, Brenda K. Reece, whom he fell in love with 56 years ago, and recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary; daughter and son-in-law, Command Chief Master Sergeant Michael and Michelle Johnson; Son and daughter-in-law, Gary Jr, “Buddy” and Melissa Bible Reece; the lights of his life, seven grandchildren, Mattie, Maggie, Michael, and Mollie Johnson and Daniel, Isaiah, and Ava Reece, and fishing buddy, brother-in-law, Kelly and wife Barbara Styles.
Gary is also survived by half-sister, Debbie and Terry Miller, Bybee, step-siblings, Rita and Art Wood, Massachusetts, Jerry and Janet Baughman, George and Dolly Baughman, and Margaret Baughman, South Carolina; several cousins and extended family; best friend since birth, Hugh W. “Bud” and wife Betsy Hightower; best friends and traveling companions, Mike and Starlene Sweeten and family, Kristy Sweeten, and Jonathan, Holly, and Addy Sweeten.
A special thank you to family and friends for their loving care during the last month, to Kim Thomas and friends at Primary Care Center of Newport, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, and Gary’s friends who he visited before church every Sunday morning at Manes Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at First Christian Church, Newport.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with service to follow at 4 p.m.
Pastor and friend Martin Stump will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, C/O Mike Sweeten, 333 Unaka St, Newport, TN 37821, or Celebrate Life, PO Box 263, Newport, TN 37822.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.