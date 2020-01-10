Louise J. Samples, age 96, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was a member of Reidtown Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.P. Samples, son-in-law Tom Ressler, and parents Roy and Maggie Jones.
She is survived by her three children: James Samples, Janet Price, and Carolyn Ressler, several grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum with Rob Chambers and Scott Cline officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral services in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
