George Howard ‘Mouse’ Franklin, age 76, of Newport, and formerly of Dandridge, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Prior to his retirement from DuPont in Old Hickory, TN, Mouse was employed as a construction worker and by American Enka.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy C. “Kitty” Matthews; parents A.L. and Lettie Franklin; brothers Quentin Franklin, Raymond Franklin, and Keith Franklin; sisters Mary Lee Webb and Thelma Lindsay.
Mouse will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children April Franklin (Kathy King), Crystal Tallent (Brent), Royce Walker, Timmy Walker (Christa), Sandy Mellinger (Tom), Jason Walker, and Curtis Fettes; grandchildren Ella and Seaton Tallent, Ashley Walker, Robert Walker, Peyton Mellinger, Taylor Mellinger, and Samantha Mellinger; several great-grandchildren; brothers Ralph Franklin and Ben Franklin; sister Grace Manning; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Wellington Manor in Newport and the Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center who loved and cared for Mouse.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held with Reverend William C. Rimmer presiding.
He will lie in state and friends may come by at their convenience on March 26, to sign the memorial book between the hours of 3:00–6:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Blue’s Backpacks, c/o Grant’s Chapel UMC, P.O. Box 693, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge [865-397-2711]
