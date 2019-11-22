Vivian Ann Lawson Barnes, age 67 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bessie Lawson; brothers, Lonnie Lawson and Jeff Lawson.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Donald Barnes; daughter, Donyelle (Joshua) McKinney; sons, Timothy (Patty) Barnes and Tony Barnes; grandchildren, Destiny Barnes, Brittney Barnes, Jasmine Mittelstaebt, Bradley Mittelstaebt, and Tyler Barnes; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen (Kathy) Lawson and Greg (Marilyn) Lawson; sisters, Denise (Jimmy) Lumpkins, Shirley (Barry) Veller, and Kay (Victor) Hipplino; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Alder Funeral Home and the funeral service followed at 7 p.m.
Family and friends will meet at Swan Creek Church Cemetery in Sneedville on Saturday, November 23, 2019 for a 1 p.m. graveside service.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.
