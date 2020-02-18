Susan Johnson Glaser, age 57, of Newport, passed away at her home after a lengthy illness Saturday, February 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband John D. Glaser and father Bruce Johnson.
She is survived by her mother Anna Ruth Holt Dean of Newport; son Andrew Suggs of Newport; daughter Emily Suggs of Newport; brothers Brad (Sheri) Johnson of Newport, Dennis (Karen) Johnson of Parrottsville, and Mickey (Dawn) Johnson of Parrottsville; sister Kim Williams of Newport; grandchildren Cyrus and Madelyn Sexton and Jackson Southerland; and several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Per her request, she was cremated.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. John Hill officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
