Dotty Jean Williamson Dyke, age 60, of Bybee, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at home with family by her side.
Dotty was born July 14, 1959, to Herman and Mary Nell Williamson.
She graduated from Cosby High School and went to work for the Cocke County School System for 37 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Vernie Dyke and father-in-law Wesley Dyke.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years Charles Wesley Dyke, parents Herman and Mary Nell Williamson of Newport; brother Robert (Felicia) Williamson of Cosby; stepson Charles Randy Dyke; granddaughters Ashley (Tim) and Allie Dyke; a step-great-granddaughter Emma; sister-in-law Jeanette Murr of Newport; nieces Shawnda (Anthony) Fox, and Tonya ( Scott) Williams, both of Newport; several great-nieces and nephews whom she loved and enjoyed, and her life-long best friend Betty Harper.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Thompson officiating.
Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the Fowlers Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.