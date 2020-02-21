Betty Jean Shropshire, age 78 of Hartford, passed away Friday, February, 21, 2020.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children Gene Shropshire, father Dewey Lewis; mother Hazel Angle; step-father Charlie Angle; and brothers Bill and Jack Lewis.
She is survived by her daughters Karen (Mike) Ottinger of Newport and Barbara (Spanky) Holt of Grassy Fork; grandchildren Jarrod (Sarah), Joe (Jamee), Josh (Ben), Derrick (Brittany), and Kimberly; great-granddaughter Ariela; and her best friend Bobbie Hawk.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Shirley Rathbone and to the staff at Newport Convalescent Center.
Per her request, she was cremated.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.