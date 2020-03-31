Jerry Calfee, age 78, of White Pine, passed away on March 27, 2020’ at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
He was an active member of Leadvale Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents;Bartley and Daisy Calfee, brother and sister-in-law Theron and Della Jo Calfee, and son-in-law Harold Kivett.
Jerry served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion.
He worked with Builders for Christ, retired from American Enka after 42 years of service, was a 27-year member of the White Pine Volunteer Fire Department, the White Pine Bib Boys and a long time alderman for the Town of White Pine.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a friend to many because he never met a stranger and would always help anyone who needed it. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years June Calfee, sons Stacy (Beverly) Calfee and Tracy Calfee, daughter Melissa Kivett, grandchildren: Elizabeth (Daniel) Smith, Brandi Rich, and Desiree (Jensen) Ford, great-grandchildren: Brayedon and Mattie Babb, Bradley Smith, Maddox Rich and Hudson Ford, brother George (Judy) Calfee, brother-in-law Palmer Blanken; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Leadvale Baptist Church Building Fund in Jerry’s honor.
There will be a private Military Graveside Interment.
It is the family’s wish to let everyone know there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at Leadvale Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.