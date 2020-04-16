Billy Norwood, age 56, of Del Rio, went to be with our Lord on April 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife BJ Norwood, father Sonny Boy Norwood, and brother Eugene Norwood.
He is survived by his daughter Stacie Dalton and son-in-law Lee Allen Dalton, mother Rose Norwood, sisters Glenda Phillips and family, Gail Dunn and family, and Lisa Shropshire and family, along with countless other family members and friends.
He was an active member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
In consideration of the health and well-being of family and friends, the graveside service will be held privately in Antioch Cemetery in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, Del Rio, in memory of Billy.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Billy L. Norwood family.
