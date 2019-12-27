Geraldine “Gerri” Dougherty, age 79 of Newport, passed away December 23, 2019 at Newport Convalescent Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Farse and Mary Headrick, first husband and father to her children, Ed Hall and second husband, Dan Dougherty.
Survivors include children, Marty (Kathy) Hall, Lisa (Michael) Alexander, Danielle Schoene, Dale Schoene, Kelly Dougherty, Danny (Tiffany) Dougherty and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Special thank you to the nurses and staff of Newport Convalescent Center.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at First Baptist Church White Pine with Rev. Brian Osborne and Pastor Tom Shelton officiating, the family will receive friends 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Graveside interment will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are ask to gather there at 1:45 p.m.
Arrangement by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.