Dennis Johnson, age 64 of Newport, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Arolla Johnson; brother Denzil Johnson; and sister-in-law Vivian Bryant.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Bryant Johnson; children Joshua Johnson and Alisha Marie Johnson; sister Betty Jean (Tommy) Denton; eight grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Monday December 23, 2019 in the Bryant-Sisk Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
