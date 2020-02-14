Mr. Jason Lee Stewart, age 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
He enjoyed motorcycling and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Solomon and Edith Chandler of Del Rio, TN, Jewel Stewart, Oktaha, OK and Freda Dick, Muskogee, OK.
Survivors include his parents Ann and Benny Stewart of Parrottsville, wife Karen Stewart, daughters MaKendra Cantrell and Cassie Hall of Newport, stepsons Dason and Stephen, sister Denise (Phillip) Jones of Newport and Brother Jeff Stewart of Jonesborough, TN. Additional survivors include several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of additional family and friends including special friend Misti Cameron of Newport and her children and grandchildren.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with David Hurst officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expense.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
