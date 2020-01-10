Danny Lee Ball, Sr., age 73, of White Pine, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Gail Ball. son, Danny Lee Ball, Jr., mother Mae Cline, father, Rufus Ball and brother, Tom Ball.
Survivors include his granddaughter Ashley Leighann Ball, brother Fred Ball, several nieces and nephews, best friend Boone Hickey and wife Dora of Morristown.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday January 12, 2020, at Leadvale Baptist Church in White Pine, with Reverend Charlie Harkleroad officiating.
Graveside interment services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, following the funeral services at Coleman Cemetery.
Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.