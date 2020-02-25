Ralph Epperson, age 79, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was a faithful member of Newport Church of Christ and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his step-son Rodney Lane.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Epperson, his son Rodney (Meredith) Epperson, grandchildren Eli and Aria Epperson of Ohio, his step-son Mark Lane of Cosby, his step-grandchildren Marcus (Adriene) Lane, Nathan Lane, Matt Lane, and Macie Lane, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A special “Thank you” to all of the nurses and staff who were so good to Ralph at the Dialysis Center in Newport.
Per his request, there will be a graveside service at Union Cemetery on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Minister Tommy Golmon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Lane, Connie Ball, C.J. Ball, Scott Layman, Jonathan Layman, and B.J. Woody.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ralph Epperson family.
