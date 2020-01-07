Ronald Gene Chrisman, age 57, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at UT Medical Center.
He was a big fan of UT football and NASCAR racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Dawn Chrisman and grandparents Charlie and Katie Chrisman and Rev. F.M. and Pershia Blevins.
He is survived by his sisters Cheryl (Richard Perry) Coleman of Dandridge and Karen (Gary) Gilroy of Nanjemoy, Maryland; uncles Jay (Mary Ann) Chrisman of Newport and John (Sally) Blevins of Texas; cousins Perry (Michelle) Chrisman of Georgia, Michael Chrisman and Jayson Chrisman, both of Newport, niece and nephews Kelly, Marty and Brad; and other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home with Rev. Kris Brady officiating.
Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.