Christine Elaine Ruppert, age 71, of Newport passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and John Gongloff; brother Bobby Gongloff; daughter Trish Ruppert, and nephew Robert Gongloff.
She is survived by her husband Charles Ruppert, Sr.; son Charles Ruppert, Jr. daughter, Charlene (Danny) Huff, all of Newport; grandchildren, Timmy (Phoebe) Ruppert, Lexington, VA, Kenny (Korrie) Hance of Newport, Danielle (Jonathan) Bullard of Newport; brother, John Gongloff, III of PA, sister, Carol Vovcsko, New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Will, Addylan and Kipner; also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Manes Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Private graveside services will be held in Phillips — Open Door Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.