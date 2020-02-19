Mr. Travis Dwayne Mullins, age 29, of Newport, passed away Monday evening, February 17, 2020.
He was employed as a Jail Corrections Officer by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department serving as an Administrative Sergeant with the facility.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Viola Grooms, Betty Campbell, and Dicky and June Sumner; aunt Emma Jean Grooms Byrd; uncles Jimmy Bice, Billy Joe Grooms, Elmer Ray Grooms, Charles Grooms and Ricky Sumner.
Survivors include his wife Cheryl Denise Mullins; children Joshua Dwayne Mullins and Hunter Russell Mullins; Kayden Worley, who held a special place in his heart and father Jay (April) Mullins all of Newport; mother Angie (Steve) Bice of Cosby; father-in-law and mother-in-law Greg and Shirley Fodness; grandparents Wayne and Faye Bice all of Cosby; sister Jessey Mullins: brothers Ben Mantooth and Brandon Mantooth all of Newport and Matthew White and uncle Jimmy Grooms both of Cosby. Additional survivors include several aunts, uncles, nieces including special niece Millie Mullins, nephews, cousins and friends including special friend Daniel Phillips of Cosby.
The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday evening, February 21, 2020 at Westend Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Wilson and Pastor Tom Mooty officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday evening at the church prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements and cremation entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.