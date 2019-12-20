Kimberly “Kim” Gayle Hall, age 56 of Newport, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward “Dood” and Wanda Kay O’Dell; and son Brandon Hall.
She is survived by her husband Carlos Hall of Newport; daughters Kenzie (Keith Burlison) McCarroll and Dani Butler all of Newport and Rose O’Dell of Del Rio; brothers Tom (Emma) O’Dell of Newport and Dan (Kathy) O’Dell of Greeneville; grandchildren Jayce Burlison, Kade Burlison, and Macie Burlison; special friend Linda Loveland; several nieces, nephews, other family member, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday December 22, 2019 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. on Sunday with Rev. Jackie Swanger and Charlie Grooms officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
