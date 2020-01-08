Herman Holt, age 85, of White Pine, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
He attended McCowan Creek Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents London and Eura Holt, brothers Bruce, Willard, and Winford Holt, and sisters Netty Mae Calfee and Betty Jean.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Holt, daughter Laura (Chris) Holt of White Pine, sons Ricky (Sherri) Holt of Church Hill, and Robert (Robyn) Holt of Jefferson City; brothers Alton Holt and Rabon Holt, both of Newport; sisters Ruth Cody of White Pine and Wanda Faye Lewis of Newport; grandchildren Andrea and Rebecca; special dog Mollie; also several nieces and other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the New Home Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.