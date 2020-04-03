Dorothy Glenna Holt, age 96, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Dorothula Ownes; daughter Anita Holt; brothers Charles “Cy” Owens, Lloyd Stanley Owens, Lewis Owens, Chandler Owens, and Maurice Owens; sister Justene Owens; and sister-in-law Maudella Owens.
She is survived by her son Chandler Holt of Newport; daughters Wilma McMillian of Parrottsville, Janice (Ronnie) Gentry of Newport, Shelia (Carroll) Pack of Parrottsville, and Missy (Bill) Widman of Bybee; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and special friends Christy Huff and Danny Dover.
Special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
The family will have a private Graveside Service.
