David James Tucker, age 71, of Newport passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at UT Medical Center.
He was a construction worker having owned his own business. He loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lattie and Aileen Tucker; and brother Herman Stokley.
Survivors include his children David (Karen) Tucker, Jimmy (Billie Jo) Tucker, Michael (Arnette) Tucker, Willie (Melissa) Tucker, and Cody (MaKayla) Tucker; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Reivedeen (Joe) Wade and Charlene (Melvin) Foster; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.
