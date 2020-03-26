Richie Massey, age 59, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Irene Massey.
He is survived by his brother Kelvin Massey of Newport, as well as other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may stop by Manes Funeral Home from 3:00–5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, and sign the register book.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
