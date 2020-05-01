Martha Grigsby Holt, age 77, of Newport, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 30, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Parkinson’s may have taken her physical abilities away but her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be in peace. Music, Laughter and Love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you will never gain an ounce.
Martha retired as a Teachers Aide from Del Rio Elementary School where she enjoyed helping children reach their full potential. She was a devout Christian and a devoted wife.
She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: enjoying family gatherings where Martha was expected to make her awesome potato salad, occasional weekend getaways in Pigeon Forge and vacations at the beach.
Martha leaves behind a bouquet of beautiful memories for she was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered. She had an infectious smile, a kind compassionate spirit and a great love for her family.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband; Everett Grigsby, father and mother; Conley and Rosie Black, sisters, Helen Raines Fine and Willa Dean Worley, nephews, David Raines and Mickey Ray Ogle.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Bill Holt of Newport, sons, Jeff (Vonda) Grigsby of Del Rio, and Marty (Tanya) Grigsby of Dandridge, grandchildren, Brandon Grigsby and Brittney Grigsby of Dandridge, stepchildren, Ben (Heather) Holt of Newport, and Melanie (Jonathan) Askew of Newport, step grandchildren, Cole Askew, Carter Holt and Emalyn Holt of Newport, sisters, Pauline (Ronald) Raines of Newport, Maxine (Groman) Black of Cosby and Connie (Joe) Hembree of Cosby, brothers, Robert (Mary Kate) Black of Newport, and Jimmy Black of Del Rio; lifelong friend Ester Brown and a host of special friends and cousins.
Martha’s life was a blessing, her memory a treasure; she loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice nurses for their kind and compassionate care. The family would like to give special thanks to Kay Hawk for the wonderful care she provided Martha.
Family, friends and others whose lives Martha has touched are invited to attend the graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Mulberry Gap Cemetery, with Rev. David Alder and Rev. David Marshall officiating.
Martha will lie in state for viewing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
For those who attend please follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal safety.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on one at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
