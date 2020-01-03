Sue E. Truman (Bingenheimer), 77, was taken by the Lord in the early morning hours of December 30, 2019.
She was born in Atlantic City and grew up in Ventnor Heights as a child.
Sue was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and went on to Moore College of Art.
She graduated from VCU with a BFA in 1964.
She worked for Caring, Inc. where she designed and implemented the first Alzheimer’s day care center in NJ.
She also worked for CODI helping people with mental, emotional, and physical disabilities.
Sue was an active member of the Brigantine Bible Church and they became a close family for her during her last year of life.
She enjoyed the sun, beach, Brigantine seawall, and the occasional cup of joe at the Pirates Den.
She is predeceased by her parents, Frank S. and Elizabeth Bingenheimer, and sister, Joan Rugaber.
Surviving are her children Kimberly Brown (Eugene), Christine Staffieri (Peter), and Timothy Truman (Kelli), and grandchildren Jessica Wandell (Michael Howle), Steph Engelke (Marissa), Elizabeth Woodrum (JA), Heather Renner (Chris), Jada Truman, Joshua Truman, and two great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Brigantine Bible Church so all family members can attend.
Flowers can be received at that time.
Arrangements under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor, NJ.
