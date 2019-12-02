Kasen Wade Greene Valentine born November 1, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, passed away November 28, 2019 due to complications.

He is survived by his father C.J. Greene, mother Kelsey Valentine, grandparents, Kelly and Tammy Valentine and Tina Greene

There will be a private graveside memorial service.

