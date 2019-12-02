Kasen Wade Greene Valentine born November 1, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, passed away November 28, 2019 due to complications.
He is survived by his father C.J. Greene, mother Kelsey Valentine, grandparents, Kelly and Tammy Valentine and Tina Greene
There will be a private graveside memorial service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.