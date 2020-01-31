Elizabeth Morrison Hawk, 79, of Afton, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at UT Medical Center.
She was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, was retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center, and was a foster grandparent for 14 years at The Children’s Center.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Beverly and Dennis Russell of Afton, and Melissa “Lisa” and Johnny Vest of Cross Anchor; sons and daughters-in-law: David Allen and Connie Blake of Chuckey, and Jeff and Linda Hawk of the Oakdale community; grandchildren: Joe Vest, and Jennifer and Michael Gregg.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Brown Hawk; parents Basil and Edna Morrison; and brothers Bobby Morrison and Jerry David Morrison.
The family would like to offer a thank you to special caregivers Morgan Eller, Dr. Martin Tran, and Erin Stayton; special friends Gary and Amy Brown, Joyce Hamilton, Nora and Thomas Buice, June and Bud Rupert, Edith Boswell, Teresa Marshall, Patty Smith, and Cheryl Noland.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bobby Morrison, Rev. Maria Grimm, and Rev. Danny Gouge officiating. The graveside service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Swinney, Chris Gray, Daniel Williams, Jerry Smith, Erik Sams, Marty Smith, and Gary Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Peters, Joe Williams and Steve Parton.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
