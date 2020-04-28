Charles F. Webb, age 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

He was a member of Crossroad Tabernacle Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother Maggie Turner and father George Webb.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Webb, children: Sherry Gonzalez (Ricardo), Wayne Webb, and Justin Webb, twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny (Reba) Webb, Gene (Lorretta) Webb, and Donald (Anne) Turner, sisters Linda Valentine and Brenda (Mike) Wise; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew Daniel Trent.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Randy Swann officiating.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home