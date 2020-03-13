John Herschel Smith, age 95, of Athens, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tennova Medical Center of Cleveland.
A native of Newport ,TN and a resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was the son of the late Mack Clinton (M.C.) and Mamie Kate Holt Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Jean “Polly” Turner Smith (October 29, 2009) and daughter Carolyn Dodd.
He was a member of the Meridian Sun Lodge.
In his professional life, he was the plant engineer at the Athens Plow Company and the director of the state area vocational-technical school. He also functioned as architect for several local homes.
In his free time, he was a member of the “Liars Club,” a woodworker, knife trader, musician, cookbook author, writer, and artist.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law;Hershella “Shelly” and Jay Gleason of Mars Hill, NC;
two grandchildren Charles and Daryl Harrison Dodd and Elizabeth Dodd and one brother Marshall Wayne Smith of Cleveland, TN
The funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Charles Ensminger officiating.
The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at McMinn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday before the service.
Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycockhobbs,com/notices/John-Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holston Home for Children.
Arrangements by Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home.
