Bobby Ronald Maddron, age 77, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Denver Maddron and Lorene Strange, brother Vinford Maddron, and sisters Geraldine Cody and Barbara Jean Maddron.
He is survived by his wife Mary Maddron, son Bobby Joe (Diane) Maddron, daughter Lori Smith, sisters Glenda Iery, Zella Cody, and Helen Williams, grandchildren: Megan Smith and Dylan Maddron; special friends: Jenny Gray and J T (Linda) Smith, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Ball officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
