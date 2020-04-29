Judith Pamela Freeman, age 80, of Cookeville passed away Saturday afternoon April 25, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Judy was born December 13, 1939 in Sevierville, TN to the late James Preston Griffin Sr. and Emma Jones Griffin.
She graduated from Cocke County High School in 1957 and attended East TN State University. Judy began her career as an executive assistant at Bowser Briggs and later the Keen Corporation in Cookeville. She worked for many years at the Bank of Putnam County, where she retired as a financial advisor.
Judy was a familiar face in the community and served for many years in various civic, professional, and community organizations. Among those were the Tennessee Banker’s Association, Cookeville Noonday Rotary Club, Cookeville Jr. Women’s Club, and the Better Business Bureau. She served as a board member for the Upper Cumberland Development District and Friends of the Library. She was a supporter of WCTE, Susan G. Komen, and the River Community Church, where she attended faithfully for many years.
A true animal lover, Judy and husband, B.R. never met a stray cat they didn’t adopt. In addition to much-loved the cats, they adopted an extraordinary dog, Marley.
Judy is survived by her husband of 60 years, B.R. Freeman, whom she married August 19, 1959 in Newport, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sandra Griffin of Crossville; sister-in-law, Judean Griffin of Morristown, TN; brother-in-law, Dennis Freeman and sister-in-law, Alice Freeman, both of Del Rio, TN; nieces and nephews, Amy Griffin of Connecticut, Carla Griffin of Russellville, TN, Maritsa (David) Green of Del Rio, TN, Amy Freeman-Beck of Marshall, NC, and Randall (Jessica) Freeman of Newport, TN; and many special life-long friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Preston Griffin Jr.
Private funeral services will be held at Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN.
Memorial donations may be given to the Cookeville/Putnam County Animal Shelter, 2650 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN, 38501 or Susan G Komen Upper Cumberland, www.komencentraltennessee.org.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111.
