Mr. James Edward Barnes, age 71, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Rebecca Barnes, grandson Alexander Barnes, parents Jim and Marie Barnes, sister Shirley Campbell, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Earnest and Bea Styles.
Survivors include his children: James (Becca) Barnes, Christy Barnes, Rebecca (Geoff) Alford and Jason (Whitney) Barnes; grandchildren: Koda, Marshell, and Noah Alford, Ambriel and Jase Barnes; sister Sue (Don) Coakley and brother Billy (Cindy) Barnes, all of Newport.
Additional survivors include several nieces, including special niece Lisa Campbell Black and nephews including a special nephew William “Petey” Barnes.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences for the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Corona Virus has passed.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Phillips Cemetery/Open Door.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expenses.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
