Mr. Tony Eugene Northern, age 48, of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Northern; grandparents Carolyn Northern and Bernice and Haynes Bright; brother Timmy Northern and cousin Michelle Owens.
Survivors include his children Coby Northern, Preston Northern and Cory Northern; parents Allen and Lorene Northern; grandmother of his children Sally Baxter; brother Rodney (Mary Koch)Northern; step sister Paulette (Jeff) Wallen; aunts Sheila (Jimmy) Owens and Sandy Jenkins all of Newport; special friends Alex and Tina Patel of Sevierville.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
