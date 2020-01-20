John Michael Haun, age 68, of Bybee, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
An honor graduate of Nashville State, having graduated Summa Cum Laude, he was the school Ambassador for the Computer Program.
He was preceded in death by his parents Malcolm and Georgia Haun and brother-in-law Donald Moody.
He is survived by his lifelong companion Joyce Wooten of Bybee, brothers Bobby Haun (Lorene Ellis) of Bybee, Donald (Nancy) Haun of Bybee, and Ronald D. (Betsy) Haun of Kodak; sisters Katherine Moody of Morristown, Debra (Martin) Coffey of New Market and Karen (Darrell) Winstead of Talbott; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, including special family he loved like his own Alyis Nicole Wooten and Benjamin Susong.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Dale Wykle and Rev. Joe Hamlet officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00–6:00 p.m. following the graveside service at 2035 Stepp Road, Bybee, TN.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
