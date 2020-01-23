Kenneth H. Calfee, age 80, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Worth and Charlsie Calfee and brothers Gerald and Eugene Calfee.
He is survived by his sister Maxine Calfee (Rabon) Holt, brother Harold (Beverly) Calfee, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jonathan Sims officiating.
Burial will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the New Home Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Home Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kenneth Calfee family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.