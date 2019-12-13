Gordon Delanor “GD” Williams, age 82 of Newport, went to be with his Lord and loved wife on December 12, 2019.
Farming was the life he and his beloved wife enjoyed so much.
One of his favorite past times was sitting by the lake with a fishing pole in his hand.
Another favorite was time spent at Hardees in the mornings with his friends. Above all, his true enjoyment came from the lives of his family, especially his grandchildren.
He will always be remembered for his giving and caring heart.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Mary Elizabeth Williams; mother Hettie Stephens Williams; father Connie Edward Williams; sisters Lucille (Harold) Campbell, Emma (Stanley) Owens, Maudella (Charles W. “Cy”) Owens, Elizabeth (Harold) Hurst, and Ruth Williams; and brothers Lee Roy Williams and JC Williams.
He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law Gary Williams of Newport and Roger and Lisa Williams of Knoxville; daughter Phyllis Williams of Newport; grandchildren Amanda (Trey) Smith, Ashley and Austin of Charlotte, NC, and Leslie and Heather Williams of Knoxville; great-grandson Ford Smith; sister Doris Smelcer of Dandridge; brother Wayne (Helen) Williams of Newport; sister-in-law Elizabeth Williams of Newport; two generations of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends including special friends Lloyd and Mary Edith Bryant, Hollis Allen, Sonny Ramsey, and Mildred Holt.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Bradley officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
