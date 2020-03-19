Betty Lou Sutton, age 77, of Newport, passed away March 16, 2020.
Betty was born June 9, 1942 to parents Alfred and Maggie Phillips, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her son Jeffrey Blaine Sutton, brothers Buster Phillips and Junior Phillips, and sister Wanda Lane.
She was a member of Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Rev. J.L. Sutton, son Keith Sutton, daughter-in-law Peggy Sutton, four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters Jan Kirkpatrick and Bobbie Phillips, and brothers Roy Phillips, Randy Phillips, and Michael Phillips.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Hannah/Conard Cemetery with Rev. Lucas Archer and Rev. Bobby Samples officiating.
Pallbearers will be Donald Sutton, Daniel Sutton, Sawyer Barnes, Buddy and Zeke Wolfenbarger, Randy Turner, and Jeremy Sutton.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mrs. Betty Sutton family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.