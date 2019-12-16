David Keith Baxter, 59 of Newport, passed away peacefully on December 15th at the North Knoxville Medical Center after a brief illness.
David was preceded in death by his parents Bill J. (Bud) Baxter and Mary Jane McNabb Baxter, grandparents Lester and Wilma Baxter, Garnett and Mary McNabb, several aunts and uncles and cousins.
He is survived by daughter Jessica Messer, sons Jacob and Jordan Baxter, grandchildren Leah Messer, Ally Messer, and Will Messer, brother Russell Baxter (Pamela, Matthew, Lucas) of Pensacola, Florida, sister Lisa Baxter, uncle Stanley (Shag) McNabb, aunt Linda Clevenger and many cousins and friends.
David is remembered as an athlete, fisherman, hunter, and horseman.
He will be sorely missed by his family, many friends and acquaintances.
No service will be held at this time, but a memorial will be held at a later date.
