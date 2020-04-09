Edna M. Green, age 78, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She was a member of Bridgeport Freewill Baptist Church and retired from ConAgra Foods.
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Bessie Ellison, daughter Jodi Green Messer, and brothers and sister R.V. Ellison, Ronald Ellison, and Annalene Gray.
She is survived by her husband Jimmy Green of Newport, daughters Janie (Ronnie) Campbell of Newport, Vicki (Rick) Bishop of Chattanooga; son-in-law Jerry (Jennifer) Messer of Parrottsville; brother Don Ellison; sisters Essie Gentry and Julie Lane; grandchildren: Lindsey (Gary) Meece of Newport; Derrick (Leslie) Bishop and Alexis Bishop of Chattanooga; Sydney, Haley, and Sarah Messer of Parrottsville; Eddie (Candace) Campbell and Ashlyn Campbell of Dandridge; Craig (Ashley) Campbell of Newport; and Isaac Campbell of Johnson City; special nieces Jennifer (Jonathan) Soliday, Chasity Ellison, and Brandy Ellison; special friends Jerry Messer, Sr. and Lewis Conard; also other family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery with Rev. Hal Kirk and Rev. Tim Carson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bridgeport Freewill Baptist Church.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
