Mrs. Ila Fern Hurst, age 78, of Cosby, passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at Newport Convalescent Center. She now awaits the resurrection.
She was a devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a charter member of McGaha Chapel Baptist Church. She loved her church family and was always the first one to arrive and the last to leave any church functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Anna Bea Huff; brother Billy Ray Huff and son-in-law Eugene McGaha.
Survivors include her husband Clifford Hurst; daughter Donna McGaha; granddaughter Katandra McGaha; great-granddaughter Abrinnia Roach and sister Carolyn Cox, all of Cosby; and sister and brother-in-law Charlenne and Jerry Dunn and brother Charlie Huff, all of Newport. Additional survivors include a very special aunt Ellen Ambrose, several nieces, nephews and cousins including two special cousins who were loved like a sister Patsy Breeden and like a brother Carroll Ambrose and many friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and the staff at Newport Convalescent Center, Dr. Thomas Conway, Dr. James Williams, Kim Thomas, APN, Dr. Marc Kallins, Kasey Kallins and family and Jerry Dunn for being so good to her, Rev. Ricky Hurst, Jamie and Amanda Hurst for the nursing home visits and prayers .
Also a special thank you to Linda Ramsey, Charlene and Jimmy Williamson and all those who brought food and prayed for the family.
The funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020, in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Williamson, Pastor Ricky Hurst and Pastor David Newman officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Kyker Cemetery for 11:00 a.m. interment.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Costner-Maloy prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
