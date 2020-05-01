Helen W. Huff

Helen W. Huff, age 73 of Dandridge, was born September 25, 1946 and passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a faithful follower of the Lord and was a devoted wife, mom, and mamaw. Helen retired from the Jefferson County School System with 25 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Beecher and Bertie Wells; sister, Eula Sutton; brothers, Charlie and Blaine Wells and husband; Bill Fox.

Helen is survived by her husband, Leonard “Monk” Huff of 29 years; sons, Wayne (Kim) Fox and Barry (Tammy) Fox; daughter, Christen (Bobby) Barnes; grandchildren, Chassity (Devin) Nelson, Kaylee Holloway, Josh Barnes, and Kerriel Barnes; great-grandchild, Mia Nelson; sister, Lilly Matthews; sister-in-laws; Goldia Wells and Jean Wells; nephews, Audie Wells, Dustin Wells, Dewayne Wells, Larry Matthews, and Tommy Sutton; Niece, Nancy Loveday; very special friends, Faye Nease Ealy, Kay Coleman, Ronny Coleman, Gladys and Bobby Bales.

Helen will lie in state Friday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Dandridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Don Holt officiating.

