Helen W. Huff, age 73 of Dandridge, was born September 25, 1946 and passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a faithful follower of the Lord and was a devoted wife, mom, and mamaw. Helen retired from the Jefferson County School System with 25 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Beecher and Bertie Wells; sister, Eula Sutton; brothers, Charlie and Blaine Wells and husband; Bill Fox.
Helen is survived by her husband, Leonard “Monk” Huff of 29 years; sons, Wayne (Kim) Fox and Barry (Tammy) Fox; daughter, Christen (Bobby) Barnes; grandchildren, Chassity (Devin) Nelson, Kaylee Holloway, Josh Barnes, and Kerriel Barnes; great-grandchild, Mia Nelson; sister, Lilly Matthews; sister-in-laws; Goldia Wells and Jean Wells; nephews, Audie Wells, Dustin Wells, Dewayne Wells, Larry Matthews, and Tommy Sutton; Niece, Nancy Loveday; very special friends, Faye Nease Ealy, Kay Coleman, Ronny Coleman, Gladys and Bobby Bales.
Helen will lie in state Friday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Dandridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Don Holt officiating.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
