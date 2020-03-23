Patsy Ann Ball, age 82, of Newport, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020.
She was a member of Dutch Bottoms Missionary Baptist Church, and was a resident in Tennova Newport Convalescent Center for eight years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James Allen Gates and Ellen Gates, four brothers and five sisters; her husband, Burnett (Rooney) Ball; great-grandson, D.J. Sartin; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Ball and son-in-law, Dale Renner.
She is survived by her son, Allen T. Ball of Newport, daughters, Annette (Ricky “Doc”) Hall of White Pine, Teresa (Randy) Gunter, of Newport and Peggy Renner of Parrottsville; grandchildren, Shawna Brown, Deniece Sartin, Amber Holdway, Stephanie Mitchell, Rebecca Page, Randall Gunter, Angela McMahan, Jonathan Renner, Joseph Renner; twenty four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Wayne Haney officiating.
Celebration of Life singing to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: National Federation of the Blind, 7450 Chapman Highway # 319, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.